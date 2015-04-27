BRIEF-ams Q1 net result up at 42.2 mln euros

April 27 ams AG :

* Q1 group revenues were 153.3 million euros ($166.94 million), 78 pct higher than in same quarter of 2014

* On a constant currency basis, Q1 revenues were 54 pct higher compared to last year

* Result from operations (EBIT) excluding acquisition-related costs for Q1 reached 42.1 million euros compared to 17.9 million euros in Q1 2014

* Q1 net result was 42.2 million euros compared to 14.7 million euros in same period 2014

* For Q2 2015, ams expects another quarter of sequential and year-on-year revenue growth with revenues of between 165 million euros and 170 million euros

* Sees very good profitability continuing in Q2 and looks for a further improvement in EBIT margin quarter-on-quarter

* Continues to expect a strong year-on-year increase in revenues and earnings for current year and substantial mid-term growth supported by its full project pipeline reaching beyond 2016 Source text for Eikon:

