April 28 Umicore Sa

* Q1 revenues were well up (+11 pct) compared to the same period last year

* Expects full year recurring EBIT for 2015 to be between 310 million euro and 340 million euro

* Is now moving ahead with the creation of separate legal entities for the activities of 4 business units (in Belgium and the U.S.) Link to source: [bit.ly/1GAimfL] Further company coverage: