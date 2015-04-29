BRIEF-Eastern Property Holdings FY 2014 net result turns to profit of $45.06 mln

BRIEF-Meyer Burger Technology receives orders for total amount of about CHF 19 million
* Receives orders for a total amount of about 19 million Swiss francs ($19.02 million)
April 29 Eastern Property Holdings Ltd :
* FY 2014 net profit of $45.06 million, compared to a net loss of $34.56 million for year ended at Dec. 31, 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
