中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 4月 29日 星期三 13:09 BJT

BRIEF-Eastern Property Holdings FY 2014 net result turns to profit of $45.06 mln

April 29 Eastern Property Holdings Ltd :

* FY 2014 net profit of $45.06 million, compared to a net loss of $34.56 million for year ended at Dec. 31, 2013 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

