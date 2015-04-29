版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 4月 29日 星期三 15:27 BJT

BRIEF-ABB to add $50 mln to restructuring costs - spokesman

April 29 ABB Ltd

* ABB spokesman says company will add around $50 million to existing restructuring costs of between $200 million and $250 million, mainly due to oil and gas business Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)

