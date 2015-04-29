BRIEF-ABB to add $50 mln to restructuring costs - spokesman

BRIEF-Meyer Burger Technology receives orders for total amount of about CHF 19 million
* Receives orders for a total amount of about 19 million Swiss francs ($19.02 million)
April 29 ABB Ltd
* ABB spokesman says company will add around $50 million to existing restructuring costs of between $200 million and $250 million, mainly due to oil and gas business Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)
