瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 4月 29日 星期三 13:13 BJT

BRIEF-Basler Kantonalbank forms finance and risk division as of Oct 1

April 29 Basler Kantonalbank :

* Forms as of Oct. 1,2015 new finance and risk division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

