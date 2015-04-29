版本:
中国
2015年 4月 29日

BRIEF-ABB seen opening up 2 pct after Q1 orders beat forecasts

April 29 ABB Ltd

* Shares in the Swiss engineering group seen opening up 2 percent, according to premarket indicators from Julius Baer.

* ABB said it doubled large orders and kept smaller orders steady in the first quarter, lifting its total order intake by a better-than-expected 15 percent. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)

