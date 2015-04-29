BRIEF-ABB seen opening up 2 pct after Q1 orders beat forecasts

BRIEF-Meyer Burger Technology receives orders for total amount of about CHF 19 million
* Receives orders for a total amount of about 19 million Swiss francs ($19.02 million)
April 29 ABB Ltd
* Shares in the Swiss engineering group seen opening up 2 percent, according to premarket indicators from Julius Baer.
* ABB said it doubled large orders and kept smaller orders steady in the first quarter, lifting its total order intake by a better-than-expected 15 percent. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)
