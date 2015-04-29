BRIEF-OTI Energy to postpone publication of its audited annual report 2014

BRIEF-Meyer Burger Technology receives orders for total amount of about CHF 19 million
* Receives orders for a total amount of about 19 million Swiss francs ($19.02 million)
April 29 OTI Energy AG :
* To postpone publication of its annual report 2014 with audited financial statements to no later than May 29 Source text - bit.ly/1Ep3fVC Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Receives orders for a total amount of about 19 million Swiss francs ($19.02 million)
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ** This Diary is filed daily ** -----------------------------------------------------------