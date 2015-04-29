版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 4月 30日 星期四 00:14 BJT

BRIEF-OTI Energy to postpone publication of its audited annual report 2014

April 29 OTI Energy AG :

* To postpone publication of its annual report 2014 with audited financial statements to no later than May 29 Source text - bit.ly/1Ep3fVC Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

