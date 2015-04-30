BRIEF-Looser Holding Q1 net income down at CHF 1.9 million

April 30 Looser Holding AG :
* Q1 EBITDA 11.2 million Swiss francs ($12 million); (prior
year: 14.0 million francs), EBITDA margin 10.4 percent
* Q1 net revenues of 107.6 million Swiss francs after
currency adjustments at prior year level(-0.6 percent)
* Closed Q1 of 2015 with consolidated net income of 1.9
million Swiss francs (prior year: 3.4 million francs)
* Sees revenues for full financial year 2015 will decline
while operating margin will remain at prior year level
