BRIEF-Accu Holding FY profit after tax up at CHF 2.127 mln

April 30 Accu Holding AG :
* FY 2014 group profit after tax amounted to 2.127 million
Swiss francs ($2.26 million); (previous year: profit of 1.153
million francs)
* FY 2014 profit before taxes amounted to 3.106 million
Swiss francs (previous year: profit of 2.275 million francs)
* FY 2014 consolidated operating profit before interest
amounted to 5.86 million francs(previous year: profit of 4.623
million francs)
* Sees FY 2015 group sales of 165 million Swiss francs, an
EBITDA of 12 million francs to take into account and a net
profit of 3 million francs without the impact of potential
acquisitions
Source text - bit.ly/1IpNG2I
($1 = 0.9404 Swiss francs)
