BRIEF-Shell Q1 production falls 2 pct

* Q1 earnings on current cost of supplies basis $4.8 billion
* Q1 CCS earnings, excluding items, $3.2 billion
* Oil and gas production for Q1 2015 was 3,166 thousand
boe/d, a decrease of 2% compared with Q1 2014
* Oil products sales volumes were in line with q1 2014
* Downstream earnings included net charge of $132 million,
including net impact of fair value accounting of commodity
derivatives of $56 million
* Shell's van beurden: "continue to take steps to further
improve competitive performance by redoubling efforts to drive a
sharper focus on bottom line"
* Shell's ben van beurden: "asset sales total over $2
billion so far this year, as we successfully reduced our onshore
footprint in Nigeria"
* Continue to reduce operating costs and capital spending;
and by deferring and reshaping new projects
* Cash flow from operating activities for Q1 2015 was $7.1
billion, compared with $14.0 billion in same quarter last year
* There are expected divestment tax payments of up to $1
billion in q2 2015 impacting CFFO
* Earnings seen to be hurt by about 100,000 boe/d associated
with impact of curtailment and underground storage reinjection
at NAM in Q2 2015
* Basic CCS earnings per share excluding identified items
for Q1 2015 decreased by 56 pct
* Refinery availability is expected to decline in Q2 2015 as
a result of increased planned maintenance
* As result of asset sales in Australia and Italy, Q2
refining capacity expected to reduce by 120,000 barrels per day,
marketing volumes by 230,000 barrels per day compared with Q2
2014
* Q1 ccs earnings, excluding items $2.42 billion - company
compiled estimates
* A Q1 2015 dividend has been announced of $0.47 per
ordinary share and $0.94 per american depositary share
* Global liquids realisations were 52% lower than for Q1
2014
* Capital investment for Q1 2015 was $6.8 billion and
divestment proceeds were $2.2 billion
* Chemicals sales volumes for Q1 2015 decreased by 2%
compared with same quarter a year ago
* Expected planned maintenance impact for Q2 2015 is some
140 thousand boe/d
* Weaker exchange rates resulted in a hurt to deferred tax
positions of some $700 million compared with Q1 2014,
* Upstream earnings included a net gain of $1,864 million,
mainly reflecting a gain of $1,415 million related to
divestments, credit of $600 million
* Compared with Q2, earnings are expected to be impacted by
some 160 thousand boe/d as a result of divestments
* Upstream americas excluding identified items incurred a
loss
* Gearing at end of Q1 2015 was 12.4 pct
