中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 5月 1日 星期五 14:09 BJT

BRIEF-Oxford Biomedica gets $50 mln loan facility with Oberland Capital

May 1 Oxford Biomedica Plc

* Secures $50 million loan facility with Oberland Capital to support group's growth ambitions

* Funds to be used to invest in group's expansion plans under manufacturing agreement with Novartis and for pipeline advancements and product acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

