BRIEF-Sky and Viacom agree to extend their partnership in the UK and Ireland

May 1 Sky Plc

* Sky and Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN) have agreed to extend their commercial partnership in UK and Ireland for a further five years

* Two companies will also extend their advertising sales relationship to include Channel 5 and its associated channels

* Viacom is wholesaling its commercial impacts to Sky media, who will now be sole re-seller of all Viacom's advertising inventory in UK and Ireland

* Arrangement ensures Viacom's pay TV channels - including Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and VH1 - will continue to be available in all Sky homes Further company coverage: