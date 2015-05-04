版本:
BRIEF-Copenhagen Airports: Air Canada expanding its service to Copenhagen

May 4 Copenhagen Airports A/S :

* Air Canada expanding its service to Copenhagen

* Says Air Canada will increase its flights from Copenhagen from three to four a week

Source link: bit.ly/1E8BVaQ

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
