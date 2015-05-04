版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 5月 4日 星期一 13:16 BJT

BRIEF-Leclanche and Visedo Oy enter into strategic alliance

May 4 Leclanche SA :

* Leclanché and Visedo Oy have entered into a strategic alliance concerning close cooperation in marketing, selling and developing Visedo's electric drive trains with Leclanche's battery systems

* Within this partnership, Leclanche will provide high quality lithium-ion solutions and batteries with long calendar and cycle life Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
