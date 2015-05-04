BRIEF-Leclanche and Visedo Oy enter into strategic alliance

BRIEF-Addex Therapeutics says ADX71441 demonstrates preclinical analgesic effects
* ADX71441 DEMONSTRATES PRECLINICAL ANALGESIC EFFECTS
May 4 Leclanche SA :
* Leclanché and Visedo Oy have entered into a strategic alliance concerning close cooperation in marketing, selling and developing Visedo's electric drive trains with Leclanche's battery systems
* Within this partnership, Leclanche will provide high quality lithium-ion solutions and batteries with long calendar and cycle life
ZURICH, May 9 Here are some of the main factors expected to affect Swiss stocks on Tuesday:
* STRATEGIC PARTNER ALLERGAN COMPLETED PATIENT RECRUITMENT IN BOTH ABICIPAR PEGOL NAMD PHASE 3 STUDIES