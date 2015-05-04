版本:
BRIEF-Nemetschek, Trimble form strategic alliance in design modelling

May 4 Nemetschek Ag

* Says trimble and nemetschek group partner to expand adoption of building information modeling across building design, construction and operation

* Says companies collaborate to promote openness and interoperability across their solution portfolios Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
