BRIEF-Nemetschek, Trimble form strategic alliance in design modelling

BRIEF-Elliott Advisors limited condemns Akzo Nobel's rejection of third PPG proposal
* Elliott advisors limited condemns Akzo Nobel N.V.'s rejection of third PPG proposal; has filed petition with enterprise chamber regarding EGM
May 4 Nemetschek Ag
* Says trimble and nemetschek group partner to expand adoption of building information modeling across building design, construction and operation
* Says companies collaborate to promote openness and interoperability across their solution portfolios Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Elliott advisors limited condemns Akzo Nobel N.V.'s rejection of third PPG proposal; has filed petition with enterprise chamber regarding EGM
TOKYO, May 9 Toshiba Corp has told its memory chip partner Western Digital Corp not to interfere with the sale of the Japanese company's prized chip unit.
* Ag Growth announces first quarter 2017 results; declares dividends