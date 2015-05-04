BRIEF-Leadmedia's Makazi sells 'trading desk' business and Swiss unit

BRIEF-Molecular Partners: partner Allergan completes patient recruitment in both abicipar pegol nAMD Phase 3 studies
* STRATEGIC PARTNER ALLERGAN COMPLETED PATIENT RECRUITMENT IN BOTH ABICIPAR PEGOL NAMD PHASE 3 STUDIES
May 4 Leadmedia Group SA :
* Says subsidiary Makazi to focus on core business of data marketing software following sale of 'trading desk' media purchasing business
* Also sold Makazi media subsidiary in Switzerland as part of deal
* Transfer price is 2.8 million euros ($3.12 million)in cash, together with an additional price of 2.2 million euros subject to achievement of entity's performance threshold over 12 next months
* Sale made to managers of the business and other collaborators led by Anthony Spinasse
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8961 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* STRATEGIC PARTNER ALLERGAN COMPLETED PATIENT RECRUITMENT IN BOTH ABICIPAR PEGOL NAMD PHASE 3 STUDIES
TOKYO/SYDNEY, May 9 Glencore and Japanese power utilities have settled annual thermal coal contract prices at $84.97 a tonne, down from $94.75 set in October, three sources said on Tuesday.
SYDNEY, May 9 Glencore said on Tuesday it has begun a sale process for its Tahmoor coking coal mine ahead of plans to halt operations next year, adding to a growing number of collieries on the block in Australia.