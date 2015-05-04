版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 5月 5日 星期二 01:05 BJT

BRIEF-Leadmedia's Makazi sells 'trading desk' business and Swiss unit

May 4 Leadmedia Group SA :

* Says subsidiary Makazi to focus on core business of data marketing software following sale of 'trading desk' media purchasing business

* Also sold Makazi media subsidiary in Switzerland as part of deal

* Transfer price is 2.8 million euros ($3.12 million)in cash, together with an additional price of 2.2 million euros subject to achievement of entity's performance threshold over 12 next months

* Sale made to managers of the business and other collaborators led by Anthony Spinasse

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8961 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐