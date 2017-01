May 5 Fersa Energias Renovables SA :

* Says reaches deal to sell stake in its four Indian units, holders of wind farms in India, to EM EOLO Holdings 2 BV, a unit of US Sun Edison Inc., for 29.7 million euro ($33.1 million) Source text for Eikon:

