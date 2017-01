May 5 Swisslog Holding AG :

* Q1 sales of 157.4 million Swiss francs ($168.27 million) were slightly higher than the recorded in the same quarter last year of 149.7 million francs

* Q1 EBIT up from 0.7 million francs year ago to to 3.3 million francs

* Order intake fell 20.9 pct year-on-year (-18.1 pct in constant currencies) to 118.4 million francs in Q1