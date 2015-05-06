版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 5月 6日 星期三 13:30 BJT

BRIEF-Macornay Investment holds shareholding interest of 38.3 pct in New Value

May 6 New Value AG :

* Macornay Investment SA reports a shareholding interest of 38.3 pct in New Value

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐