瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 5月 6日 星期三

BRIEF-UBS seen opening up 2 pct according to premarket indicators

May 6 Ubs Group Ag

* Seen opening up 2 percent-premarket indicators Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)

