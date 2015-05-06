BRIEF-Co-op Bank closes securitisation of non-core residential mortgage portfolio

May 6 Co-operative Bank Plc :
* Has closed inaugural whole structure securitisation of
part of non-core Optimum residential mortgages portfolio through
issuance of notes and residual certificates
* Transaction satisfies risk retention requirements under
CRR in relation to securitised portfolio
* Bank will retain 65 pct of class a notes on settlement
* Issuance of notes and certificates by Warwick Finance
Residential Mortgages Number One Plc
* Warwick Finance One transaction pro forma impact would
have increased bank's Dec 31, 2014 CET1 capital position by
about 0.9 pct, from 13.0 pct to 13.9 pct
* Closing of this transaction forms key component of bank's
plan to accelerate de-leveraging of non-core assets, including
Optimum
