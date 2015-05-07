BRIEF-Datacolor H1 net sales up at $34.4 million

BRIEF-U.S. FDA says expanded approved use of Subcutaneous Actemra to treat adults with Giant Cell Arteritis
* U.S. FDA says expanded the approved use of Subcutaneous Actemra (Tocilizumab) to treat adults with Giant Cell Arteritis
May 7 Datacolor AG :
* H1 operating earnings (EBIT) declined to $2.2 million (last year: $2.5 million) mainly due to currency effects
* Is aiming to achieve a further increase in net sales in second half of current financial year 2014/2015
* In H1 increased consolidated net sales by 2 percent (in local currency terms 6 percent) to $34.4 million (H1 2013/14: $33.7 million)
* H1 net profit for period was $1.5 million (last year: $2.2 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, May 22 Swiss bank J. Safra Sarasin must pay German drug store entrepreneur Erwin Mueller around 45 million euros ($50.7 million) in compensation for incorrect investment advice, a court in the German city of Ulm has ruled.
