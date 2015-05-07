版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 5月 7日 星期四 12:42 BJT

BRIEF-Datacolor H1 net sales up at $34.4 million

May 7 Datacolor AG :

* H1 operating earnings (EBIT) declined to $2.2 million (last year: $2.5 million) mainly due to currency effects

* Is aiming to achieve a further increase in net sales in second half of current financial year 2014/2015

* In H1 increased consolidated net sales by 2 percent (in local currency terms 6 percent) to $34.4 million (H1 2013/14: $33.7 million)

* H1 net profit for period was $1.5 million (last year: $2.2 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
