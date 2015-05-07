版本:
BRIEF-Partners Group raises over $500 mln for Fermaca's platform expansion in Mexico

May 7 Partners Group Holding AG :

* Raises over $500 million in new equity for Fermaca's platform expansion in Mexico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
