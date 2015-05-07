版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 7日 星期四 14:09 BJT

BRIEF-Cembra Money takes note of GE's announcement to sell its stake in Cembra

May 7 Cembra Money Bank Ag

* Takes note of General Electric's announcement to sell its stake in Cembra and intends to participate in GE's accelerated bookbuilding offering

* Intends to use up to 100 million Swiss francs ($109 million)excess capital to buy back its shares from GE through order in book at price determined in the accelerated book-building

* General Electric company announced an offering of up to 9,460,785 million shares of Cembra

Source text - bit.ly/1zDPrHP

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9144 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐