BRIEF-Cembra Money takes note of GE's announcement to sell its stake in Cembra

BRIEF-Pain Therapeutics announces reverse stock split
* Pain therapeutics inc - that it will effect a 7-for-1 reverse split of its outstanding shares of common stock effective may 9, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 7 Cembra Money Bank Ag
* Takes note of General Electric's announcement to sell its stake in Cembra and intends to participate in GE's accelerated bookbuilding offering
* Intends to use up to 100 million Swiss francs ($109 million)excess capital to buy back its shares from GE through order in book at price determined in the accelerated book-building
* General Electric company announced an offering of up to 9,460,785 million shares of Cembra
Source text - bit.ly/1zDPrHP
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9144 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Eagle bulk takes delivery of m/v southport eagle Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Psivida corp- durasert™ three-year treatment for posterior segment uveitis significantly reduces recurrences through 12 months