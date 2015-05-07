版本:
BRIEF-Telecity reiterates full year guidance

May 7 Telecity Group Plc

* Performance fully in-line with management expectations and full year guidance confirmed  8% - 10% revenue growth on an organic currency neutral ('OCN') basis  Stable EBITDA margin with slight downside pressure from investment Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)
