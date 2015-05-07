版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 7日 星期四 14:25 BJT

BRIEF-Equinix confirms talks with Telecity Group

May 7 Equinix Inc

* Confirms that it is in preliminary discussions with board of telecitygroup regarding a possible cash and share offer for telecitygroup Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
