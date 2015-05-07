BRIEF-Teleperformance gets new U.S. patent

BRIEF-Pain Therapeutics announces reverse stock split
* Pain therapeutics inc - that it will effect a 7-for-1 reverse split of its outstanding shares of common stock effective may 9, 2017
May 7 Teleperformance SA :
* Announces approval of new patent by United States Patent And Trademark Office
* Gets U.S. Patent for "securely and efficiently processing telephone orders" through ESP
* Eagle bulk takes delivery of m/v southport eagle
* Psivida corp- durasert™ three-year treatment for posterior segment uveitis significantly reduces recurrences through 12 months