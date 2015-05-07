版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 7日 星期四 15:42 BJT

BRIEF-Teleperformance gets new U.S. patent

May 7 Teleperformance SA :

* Announces approval of new patent by United States Patent And Trademark Office

* Gets U.S. Patent for "securely and efficiently processing telephone orders" through ESP Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐