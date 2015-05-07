BRIEF-Trustbuddy International implements cost reduction program, will reduce workforce

BRIEF-Pain Therapeutics announces reverse stock split
* Pain therapeutics inc - that it will effect a 7-for-1 reverse split of its outstanding shares of common stock effective may 9, 2017
May 7 Trustbuddy International AB :
* TrustBuddy will predominantly focus on the two product segments - business loans (SME) as well as long term consumer loans
* Strategy entails a cost reduction program of minimum 4 million Swedish crowns ($487,329.43) per month when fully implemented (current cost base will be reduced by approximately a third)
* Says full effect of cost reductions is anticipated to be present in Q4 2015
* Cost reductions will be done by automation and centralization of certain operational functions that will reduce workforce significantly
* Eagle bulk takes delivery of m/v southport eagle
* Psivida corp- durasert™ three-year treatment for posterior segment uveitis significantly reduces recurrences through 12 months