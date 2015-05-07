版本:
2015年 5月 7日

BRIEF-Trustbuddy International implements cost reduction program, will reduce workforce

May 7 Trustbuddy International AB :

* TrustBuddy will predominantly focus on the two product segments - business loans (SME) as well as long term consumer loans

* Strategy entails a cost reduction program of minimum 4 million Swedish crowns ($487,329.43) per month when fully implemented (current cost base will be reduced by approximately a third)

* Says full effect of cost reductions is anticipated to be present in Q4 2015

* Cost reductions will be done by automation and centralization of certain operational functions that will reduce workforce significantly

