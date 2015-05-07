BRIEF-TrustBuddy International expects to announce lent out volume close to SEK 350 mln

BRIEF-Pain Therapeutics announces reverse stock split
* Pain therapeutics inc - that it will effect a 7-for-1 reverse split of its outstanding shares of common stock effective may 9, 2017
May 7 Trustbuddy International AB :
* Announces a glimpse of Q1 2015 trading
* Expects to announce lent out volume close to 350 million Swedish crowns ($42.59 million), 26 million crowns of sales, 42 million crowns of operational costs and an EBITDA of loss 16 million crowns during Q1

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2176 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Eagle bulk takes delivery of m/v southport eagle
* Psivida corp- durasert™ three-year treatment for posterior segment uveitis significantly reduces recurrences through 12 months