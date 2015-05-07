版本:
2015年 5月 7日

BRIEF-TrustBuddy International expects to announce lent out volume close to SEK 350 mln

May 7 Trustbuddy International AB :

* Announces a glimpse of Q1 2015 trading

* Expects to announce lent out volume close to 350 million Swedish crowns ($42.59 million), 26 million crowns of sales, 42 million crowns of operational costs and an EBITDA of loss 16 million crowns during Q1

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2176 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
