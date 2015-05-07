版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 5月 7日 星期四 16:56 BJT

BRIEF-Cembra Money Bank adjusts EPS guidance for 2015

May 7 Cembra Money Bank AG :

* Cembra's EPS guidance for 2015 is adjusted to a new range of 4.60 Swiss francs to 4.801 Swiss francs versus 4.50 Swiss francs to 4.701 Swiss francs communicated previously Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
