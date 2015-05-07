版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 7日 星期四 20:37 BJT

BRIEF-MillerCoors names Gavin Hattersley interim CEO

May 7 Sabmiller Plc

* Current Molson Coors CFO to hold dual roles as search is finalised

* Hattersley will continue as CFO of Molson Coors while serving as interim head of US business

* MillerCoors senior management change

* Hattersley, currently CFO of Molson Coors and former CFO of MillerCoors, will serve as interim CEO for up to six months until board completes search for a permanent successor. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐