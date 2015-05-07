BRIEF-MillerCoors names Gavin Hattersley interim CEO

BRIEF-Marsh & McLennan agency acquires Insurance Partners of Texas
* Marsh & McLennan agency acquires Insurance Partners of Texas
May 7 Sabmiller Plc
* Current Molson Coors CFO to hold dual roles as search is finalised
* Hattersley will continue as CFO of Molson Coors while serving as interim head of US business
* MillerCoors senior management change
* Hattersley, currently CFO of Molson Coors and former CFO of MillerCoors, will serve as interim CEO for up to six months until board completes search for a permanent successor. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Marsh & McLennan agency acquires Insurance Partners of Texas
* Signed multi-unit franchise deal with LBBIG to open a minimum of eight little big burger locations in Southern California by 2021
* Willis lease finance reports first quarter pretax profit grew 104% to $14.4 million