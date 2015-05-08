版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 5月 8日 星期五 13:19 BJT

BRIEF-Roche says proposes Julie Brown to be nominated for board

May 8 Roche Says Dame Deanne Julius Will Not Stand For Board Reelection In 2016 Proposes Julie Brown to be nominated for election as a new board member Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)

