版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 5月 8日 星期五 13:53 BJT

BRIEF-Starrag Group Q1 revenue up 6.7 pct organically to CHF 93.5 mln

May 8 Starrag Group Holding AG :

* Q1 EBIT 2.8 million Swiss francs ($3.04 million) versus 3.6 million Swiss francs year ago

* Q1 net income 0.2 million Swiss francs versus 2.6 million Swiss francs year ago

* Q1 revenue increased organically by 6.7 pct to 93.5 million Swiss francs

* Stands by its targets for 2015 communicated in March Source text - bit.ly/1EU2Vyr Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9224 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐