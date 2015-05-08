版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 5月 8日 星期五

BRIEF-Ruspetro unit INGA signs oil export prepayment facility with Glencore

May 8 Ruspetro Plc

* Unit INGA has signed a further crude oil export prepayment facility with Glencore Energy UK Ltd for up to $30.0 million

* New facility requires co to deliver minimum of 15,000 metric tonnes per quarter of crude oil to Glencore Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

