BRIEF-Savills sees deferred demand flowing back into market post election

BRIEF-U Blox acquires Simcom Cellular module product line
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
May 8 Savills Plc :
* Savills response to UK election result
* "We expect much of deferred demand from pre-election period to flow back into prime market over remainder of 2015 and 2016"
* On supply side, it will still take some time for high levels of available stock that have built during a long period of pre-election caution to be absorbed
* Political certainty is also likely to prevent a dip in housebuilding, as planning policies put in place prior to election gain further traction
* Expect biggest growth to be outside of capital, with strongest medium-term prospects in remainder of south of country given expected pattern of economic growth
* Savills 5-year mainstream forecasts are +19.3 percent as a UK average and +10.4 percent in london
* Improvements in London market are likely to be sufficient to trigger a renewed ripple effect into markets beyond capital
* Expect mainstream housing markets to pick up a little momentum over short term,
* It is in prime markets outside London where we expect to see greatest value increase
* "We expect that would-be sellers who had adopted a "wait and see" approach pre election will now bring more stock to market"
* High returns and comparative political stability that UK offers to international investors are likely to continue to make it destination of choice for global cross-border investors in real estate Source text (bit.ly/1F9hFfV) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 20 U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have identified many of the roles that will need to be moved from Britain following its exit from the European Union, sources involved in the processes told Reuters.
NEW YORK, Jan 20 Nasdaq Inc will ask U.S. regulators under the Trump administration to limit the trading of shares of small companies and illiquid exchange-traded funds to the exchanges on which they are listed, the market operator said in a note to clients.