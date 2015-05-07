版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 5月 7日 星期四 23:28 BJT

BRIEF-Lonmin says Gary Nagle and Paul Smith resign as directors

May 7 Lonmin Plc

* Gary Nagle and Paul Smith, have resigned and will cease to be directors of company with effect from close of business on 8 May 2015

* Notes shareholders of Glencore have voted in favour of resolution relating to distribution in specie of Glencore's 23.9 percent shareholding in Lonmin to Glencore shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [LMI.L GLEN.L]
