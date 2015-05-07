版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 7日 星期四 23:33 BJT

BRIEF-Ten Cate to sell Xennia Technology to Sensient Technologies

May 7 Koninklijke Ten Cate Nv

* Koninklijke Tencate agrees to sell Xennia Technology Ltd

* Has signed agreements with Sensient Technologies Corp to acquire assets of Xennia Technology Ltd (Letchworth, Uk)

* Activities of Xennia Technology will become part of sensient colors group

* Expectation is realistic that a final closing of envisaged transaction can be reached shortly

* Financial details of transaction will not be made available Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐