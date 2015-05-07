版本:
2015年 5月 8日

BRIEF-Banque Profil de Gestion Q1 net income rises to CHF 5,249

May 7 Banque Profil de Gestion SA :

* Reports Q1 total revenue of 2.14 million Swiss francs ($2.33 million) versus 2.58 million francs a year ago

* Q1 net income is 5,249 francs versus 4,525 francs a year ago

* Q1 operating loss is 67,000 francs versus income of 295,000 francs a year ago

