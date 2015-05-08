版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 5月 8日 星期五 21:55 BJT

BRIEF-Cytos Biotechnology: bond conversion into equity effective

May 8 Cytos Biotechnology AG :

* Bond conversion into equity effective

* First day of trading of new shares originally scheduled for May 11 but due to mistake from Sis AG already possible on May 8, 2015

* 77.49 million shares newly issued in exchange for convertible bonds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐