2015年 5月 9日 星期六 00:18 BJT

BRIEF-Alpha PetroVision Holding intends to absorb its subsidiary Innoven Holding

May 8 Alpha PetroVision Holding AG :

* Intends to absorb its subsidiary Innoven Holding AG

* IHAG, a 100 pct owned subsidiary of APV, is expected to be merged into APV in May and deleted from the commercial register Source text: bit.ly/1EolTd7

