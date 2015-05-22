版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 5月 22日 星期五 16:07 BJT

BRIEF-Richemont sees gross margin for the current year at around 65 pct

May 22 Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA

* Richemont CFO says sees gross margin for the current year at around 65 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Dominique Vidalon)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐