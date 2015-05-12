BRIEF-Huber+Suhner introduces structural measures to maintain competitiveness in Switzerland

May 12 Huber und Suhner AG :
* Introduces structural measures to maintain competitiveness
in Switzerland
* Among others, the set of measures includes the relocation
of certain service and logistics functions to Poland, the
relocation of the center of excellence for space-flight to the
USA
* Set of measures also includes accelerated ramp-up of the
already existing cable production plant in China
* Logistics center in Pfaeffikon will be expanded and the
injection moulding in Herisau will be optimised
* Sees reduction of temporary staff
* Furthermore, around 25 early retirements and 25 lay-offs
are planned in Herisau and Pfaeffikon in 2015
