BRIEF-Huber+Suhner introduces structural measures to maintain competitiveness in Switzerland

May 12 Huber und Suhner AG :

* Introduces structural measures to maintain competitiveness in Switzerland

* Among others, the set of measures includes the relocation of certain service and logistics functions to Poland, the relocation of the center of excellence for space-flight to the USA

* Set of measures also includes accelerated ramp-up of the already existing cable production plant in China

* Logistics center in Pfaeffikon will be expanded and the injection moulding in Herisau will be optimised

* Sees reduction of temporary staff

* Furthermore, around 25 early retirements and 25 lay-offs are planned in Herisau and Pfaeffikon in 2015 Source text - bit.ly/1zV1rVA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

