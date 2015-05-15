版本:
BRIEF-Questerre Energy Q1 net result swing to loss of $0.6 mln

May 15 Questerre Energy Corp :

* Q1 petroleum and natural gas sales $4.1 million versus $8.7 million year ago

* Q1 capex $8.2 million versus $12.4 million year ago

* Q1 net loss $0.6 million versus profit $1.2 million year ago

* Q1 average production 1,257 boe/d versus 1,133 boe/d year ago

* Goal for 2015 is to preserve liquidity

