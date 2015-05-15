版本:
BRIEF-Questerre Energy says Chairman Peder Paus to retire

May 15 Questerre Energy Corp :

* Peder Paus, will retire as chairman of board and step down from board of directors at company's Annual General Meeting to be held in Calgary on June 9, 2015

* Plans to appoint Bjorn Inge Tonnessen as Chairman of company

