BRIEF-Questerre Energy says Chairman Peder Paus to retire

UPDATE 1-United to resume domestic flights after tech disruption
Jan 22 United Airlines said it would resume services after grounding all domestic flights following a computer glitch on Sunday.
May 15 Questerre Energy Corp :
* Peder Paus, will retire as chairman of board and step down from board of directors at company's Annual General Meeting to be held in Calgary on June 9, 2015
* Plans to appoint Bjorn Inge Tonnessen as Chairman of company
Jan 23 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO, Jan 23 The dollar slipped more than 1 percent against the yen on Monday, as investors locked in gains on the greenback's recent rise as they waited for newly inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump to offer details of his promised stimulus.