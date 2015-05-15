版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 5月 15日 星期五 12:48 BJT

BRIEF-SE Swiss Estates FY EBIT down 19 pct at CHF 7.2 million

May 15 SE Swiss Estates AG :

* Net rental income rose in 2014 by 56 percent to 5.3 million Swiss francs ($5.81 million)

* FY pre-tax profit down at 1.1 million Swiss francs

* FY EBIT down 19 percent at 7.2 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9124 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐