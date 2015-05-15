版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 5月 15日 星期五 13:14 BJT

BRIEF-Newron Pharmaceuticals: Zambon launches Xadago in Germany

May 15 Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA :

* Zambon launches Xadago (Safinamide) for patients with mid- to late-stage Parkinson's disease in Germany Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐