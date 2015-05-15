版本:
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 5月 15日 星期五 13:19 BJT

BRIEF-Novavest Real Estate to issue convertible bond

May 15 Novavest Real Estate AG :

* Plans further expansion of property portfolio and issuace of convertible bond

* Plans mandatory convertible bond in amount of up to 14 million Swiss francs ($15 million)

* Bond will be converted into a maximum of 400,000 shares a with a nominal value of 35 Swiss francs each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9129 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

