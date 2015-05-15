BRIEF-Strong immunotherapy results lift Roche shares

BRIEF-U Blox acquires Simcom Cellular module product line
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
May 15 Roche Holding AG
* Shares in the Swiss drugmaker rise 2.8 percent by 0720 GMT on strong results following release of scientific summaries, or abstracts, ahead of big ASCO oncology conference in Chicago later this month
* A mid-stage trial of Roche's experimental immunotherapy showed that it doubled the likelihood of survival for lung cancer patients with the highest levels of a specific biomarker
* Data should put Roche back at the forefront of investors' interest in immunotherapy, say analysts at J. Safra Sarasin Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich Slot)
LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 20 U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have identified many of the roles that will need to be moved from Britain following its exit from the European Union, sources involved in the processes told Reuters.
NEW YORK, Jan 20 Nasdaq Inc will ask U.S. regulators under the Trump administration to limit the trading of shares of small companies and illiquid exchange-traded funds to the exchanges on which they are listed, the market operator said in a note to clients.