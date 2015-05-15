版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 15日 星期五 21:20 BJT

BRIEF-Lesto AB signs 75 mln euro long-term loan agreement

May 15 Lesto AB :

* Signs a long-term loan agreement of 75 million euros ($85.03 million)

* Secures loan from Pohjola Bank PLC which offered the best bid

* Maturity of loan will be 5 years, base interest rate to equal 1 month EURIBOR

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8821 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐