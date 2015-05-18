BRIEF-Evolva Holding reaches third milestone in Roquette collaboration

BRIEF-U Blox acquires Simcom Cellular module product line
* Now expects revenues to reach between CHF 485 and 515 million, with profits in region of CHF 60 and 65 million including integration costs for 2017
May 18 Evolva Holding SA :
* Announces achievement of third milestone in its collaboration with Roquette Freres SA (Roquette)
* Evolva has delivered a production yeast strain for target food ingredient that matches Roquette's expectations, triggering a milestone payment of several hundreds of thousands of Swiss francs to Evolva Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON/FRANKFURT Jan 20 U.S. banks Morgan Stanley and Citigroup have identified many of the roles that will need to be moved from Britain following its exit from the European Union, sources involved in the processes told Reuters.
NEW YORK, Jan 20 Nasdaq Inc will ask U.S. regulators under the Trump administration to limit the trading of shares of small companies and illiquid exchange-traded funds to the exchanges on which they are listed, the market operator said in a note to clients.