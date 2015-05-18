版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 5月 18日 星期一 13:07 BJT

BRIEF-Evolva Holding reaches third milestone in Roquette collaboration

May 18 Evolva Holding SA :

* Announces achievement of third milestone in its collaboration with Roquette Freres SA (Roquette)

* Evolva has delivered a production yeast strain for target food ingredient that matches Roquette's expectations, triggering a milestone payment of several hundreds of thousands of Swiss francs to Evolva Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐